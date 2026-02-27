Buska Wealth Management LLC Has $9.90 Million Holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF $BUFF

Buska Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,140 shares during the period. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Buska Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Buska Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF were worth $9,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Price Performance

Shares of BUFF opened at $50.42 on Friday. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a 1-year low of $40.55 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average of $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

