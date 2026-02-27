BTIG Research Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for OneStream (NASDAQ:OS)

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of OneStream in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of OneStream from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OneStream in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of OneStream in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut OneStream from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneStream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Get OneStream alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OS

OneStream Stock Up 0.1%

OS stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.17 and a beta of 2.05. OneStream has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $29.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.42.

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. OneStream had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 14.50%.The firm had revenue of $163.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneStream will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OneStream news, CRO Ken Hohenstein sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $1,407,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 990,961 shares in the company, valued at $23,247,945.06. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pamela Mcintyre sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $153,387.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 58,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,612.26. This represents a 9.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 236,076 shares of company stock valued at $5,254,682 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneStream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in OneStream by 588.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 54,505 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneStream by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,102,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,520 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of OneStream during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in OneStream by 26.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 52,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in OneStream in the second quarter valued at about $307,000.

About OneStream

(Get Free Report)

OneStream Software, Inc (NASDAQ: OS) is a software company specializing in unified Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions. The company’s flagship OneStream XF platform consolidates financial data, budgeting and forecasting, reporting and analytics into a single, extensible cloud solution. By replacing legacy CPM applications and manual, spreadsheet-driven processes, OneStream enables organizations to streamline financial close, improve data accuracy and accelerate decision-making across the finance function.

Built on a single codebase, the OneStream XF platform offers a marketplace of prebuilt financial applications and reporting templates that can be deployed on demand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.