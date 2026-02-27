Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,914 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the January 29th total of 27,081 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,572 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 65,572 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $13.74. 21,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,499. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.3359 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.8%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc is a U.S.-based provider of annuity and life insurance products that was spun off from MetLife in August 2017. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company focuses on helping individuals and families prepare for retirement by offering a range of guaranteed-income solutions. Brighthouse Financial operates as a standalone public company under the ticker BHFAN on the NASDAQ exchange.

The company’s product portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, fixed deferred annuities and lifetime income solutions designed to deliver predictable retirement cash flows.

