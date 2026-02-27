Brian Lane Sells 9,365 Shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) insider Brian Lane sold 9,365 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.12, for a total transaction of $13,608,468.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 171,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,243,501.76. This trade represents a 5.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX traded down $10.54 on Thursday, reaching $1,440.06. 456,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,777. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.44 and a twelve month high of $1,500.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,147.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $951.86.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $2.62. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 48.52%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIX. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,611.00 target price on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,573.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Trending Headlines about Comfort Systems USA

Here are the key news stories impacting Comfort Systems USA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Very strong Q4 and outlook — revenue +41.7% YoY, EPS well above estimates, backlog nearly doubled to ~$11.94B, and MarketBeat argues the data-center cycle and cash flow support further upside (and even a potential stock split). Comfort Systems: Strong Earnings and the Case for a Split

Very strong Q4 and outlook — revenue +41.7% YoY, EPS well above estimates, backlog nearly doubled to ~$11.94B, and MarketBeat argues the data-center cycle and cash flow support further upside (and even a potential stock split). Positive Sentiment: Analyst momentum and upgrades — Zacks upgraded FIX to a stronger buy and multiple positive Zacks pieces highlight growth and momentum; DA Davidson lifted its price target to $1,800, signaling continued bullish analyst sentiment. Zacks / TickerReport

Analyst momentum and upgrades — Zacks upgraded FIX to a stronger buy and multiple positive Zacks pieces highlight growth and momentum; DA Davidson lifted its price target to $1,800, signaling continued bullish analyst sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Bull thesis on new verticals — Seeking Alpha highlights Comfort Systems’ expansion into data-center electrical work and modular industrial buildings as sustainable, higher-margin growth drivers. Article

Bull thesis on new verticals — Seeking Alpha highlights Comfort Systems’ expansion into data-center electrical work and modular industrial buildings as sustainable, higher-margin growth drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend and income story — company raised the quarterly payout (ex‑date March 6); yield remains small versus price, but payout ratio and cash flow coverage are solid. MarketBeat Dividend Note

Dividend and income story — company raised the quarterly payout (ex‑date March 6); yield remains small versus price, but payout ratio and cash flow coverage are solid. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage/idea pieces increase visibility — multiple retail and trade outlets (Zacks, 24/7 Wall St., MarketBeat) are featuring FIX as a growth/momentum/dividend watchlist name, which can support retail inflows but also raise short-term volatility. 24/7 Wall St.

Coverage/idea pieces increase visibility — multiple retail and trade outlets (Zacks, 24/7 Wall St., MarketBeat) are featuring FIX as a growth/momentum/dividend watchlist name, which can support retail inflows but also raise short-term volatility. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Director William J. Sandbrook sold 2,500 shares (~21% reduction of his holding) on Feb. 24; SEC Form 4 filed. Insider sales can signal near-term profit-taking and weigh on sentiment. SEC Form 4

Insider selling — Director William J. Sandbrook sold 2,500 shares (~21% reduction of his holding) on Feb. 24; SEC Form 4 filed. Insider sales can signal near-term profit-taking and weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Additional insider reductions — Director Pablo Mercado sold 500 shares and Constance Skidmore sold 1,000 shares recently; multiple small director sales amplify the impression of management/insider de-risking after record results. InsiderTrades / Market Reports

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.