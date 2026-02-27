Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) versus Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Head to Head Comparison

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) and Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Boot Barn and Vera Bradley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boot Barn 10.10% 18.28% 9.99% Vera Bradley -34.23% -18.30% -10.02%

Risk and Volatility

Boot Barn has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vera Bradley has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boot Barn 0 1 13 1 3.00 Vera Bradley 1 2 0 0 1.67

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Boot Barn and Vera Bradley, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Boot Barn currently has a consensus target price of $217.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.25%. Given Boot Barn’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boot Barn is more favorable than Vera Bradley.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boot Barn and Vera Bradley”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boot Barn $1.91 billion 3.13 $180.94 million $7.12 27.64 Vera Bradley $371.97 million 0.21 -$62.19 million ($3.50) -0.79

Boot Barn has higher revenue and earnings than Vera Bradley. Vera Bradley is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boot Barn, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.9% of Vera Bradley shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Boot Barn shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Vera Bradley shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boot Barn beats Vera Bradley on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc., a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. The company also provides gifts and home merchandise. The company also sells its products through e-commerce websites, including bootbarn.com; sheplers.com; and countryoutfitter.com. The company was formerly known as WW Top Investment Corporation and changed its name to Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. in June 2014. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags. It also provides home products that include throw blankets, beach towels, and comforters, as well as items, such as mugs and tumblers; apparel/footwear comprising sleepwear, footwear, outerwear, tees and hoodies, and socks; and stationery and merchandising products, as well as freight, licensing, and gift card breakage services. The company sells its Vera Bradley branded products through its full-line and outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com, an online outlet site; its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. It sells its Pura Vida branded products through wholesale retailers and Pura Vida websites, including www.puravidabracelets.com, www.puravidabracelets.eu, and www.puravidabracelets.ca; and Vera Bradley Indirect branded products to specialty retail locations, department stores, national accounts, third party e-commerce sites, third-party inventory liquidators, and through licensing agreements. Vera Bradley, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Indiana.

