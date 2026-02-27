BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DSM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.19. 48,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,305. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Inc (NYSE: DSM) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company sponsored by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Launched in 2007, DSM is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and offers investors access to a professionally managed portfolio of municipal debt securities. As a publicly traded fund, DSM combines the liquidity of the secondary market with the long-term investment horizon of a mutual fund structure.

The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.