BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 26th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.089 per share on Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Trading Up 0.6%

TSE:ZRE opened at C$23.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.48. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a one year low of C$18.84 and a one year high of C$23.91.

Get BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF alerts:

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of an equal weight Canadian REITs index, net of expenses. Currently, the ETF seeks to replicate the performance of the Solactive Equal Weight Canada REIT Index (the Index). The investment strategy of the ETF is to invest in and hold the constituent securities of the Index in the same proportion as they are reflected in the Index. The Manager may also use a sampling methodology in selecting investments for the ETF. As an alternative to or in conjunction with investing in and holding the constituent securities, the ETF may invest in or use certain Other Securities (as defined in the prospectus) to obtain exposure to the performance of the Index.

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.