BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 26th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.089 per share on Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th.
BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Trading Up 0.6%
TSE:ZRE opened at C$23.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.48. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a one year low of C$18.84 and a one year high of C$23.91.
BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Company Profile
