Block (NYSE:XYZ) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, November 7th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Block from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Block from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.47.

Block Stock Up 5.0%

NYSE XYZ opened at $54.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.67. Block has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $82.50.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.39. Block had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Block will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,101 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $70,441.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 271,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,393,858.72. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $52,591.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 242,718 shares in the company, valued at $15,529,097.64. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 16,797 shares of company stock worth $940,298 over the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYZ. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the third quarter worth $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Block in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block (NYSE:XYZ) is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block’s portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

