Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW) Short Interest Up 138.8% in February

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 128,459 shares, a growth of 138.8% from the January 29th total of 53,792 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,240 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,240 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Performance

NASDAQ BTMWW opened at $0.05 on Friday. Bitcoin Depot has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

Bitcoin Depot, Inc (NASDAQ: BTMWW) operates one of the largest cryptocurrency ATM networks in the United States, providing self-service kiosks where consumers can buy and sell major digital assets. The company’s machines support transactions in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash, enabling users to access cryptocurrency markets without requiring a traditional exchange account. Transactions can be completed in minutes, and many kiosks are co-located in retail convenience stores, pharmacies and shopping centers to maximize accessibility.

Since its founding in 2016, Bitcoin Depot has grown through a combination of organic deployment and strategic partnerships with retail operators.

