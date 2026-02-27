bioMerieux (BMXMF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

bioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect bioMerieux to post earnings of $2.35 per share and revenue of $1.2779 billion for the quarter.

bioMerieux Stock Performance

Shares of BMXMF stock opened at $109.61 on Friday. bioMerieux has a fifty-two week low of $109.61 and a fifty-two week high of $152.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.15.

Get bioMerieux alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of bioMerieux to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, bioMerieux has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About bioMerieux

(Get Free Report)

bioMérieux is a global leader in in vitro diagnostics, specializing in the development, manufacture and distribution of diagnostic solutions that determine the source of disease and contamination to improve patient health and ensure consumer safety. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a broad range of assays and instruments for microbiological and immunoassay testing, including molecular diagnostics for infectious diseases, immunoassays for autoimmune and oncology markers, and traditional microbial identification and antimicrobial susceptibility testing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for bioMerieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioMerieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.