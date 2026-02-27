Beazley (LON:BEZ) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,275 and last traded at GBX 1,272.69, with a volume of 10639234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,246.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Beazley to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,025 to GBX 1,280 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,040 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Beazley from GBX 1,150 to GBX 1,100 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 900 target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Beazley from GBX 1,050 to GBX 1,025 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,074.17.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,041.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 915.57. The company has a market cap of £7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals. The MAP Risks segment underwrites marine, portfolio underwriting and political, and contingency business.

