Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI Position Lifted by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,519,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,219 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $65,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 217.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 24.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Bank of America set a $26.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of BBWI opened at $23.32 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

