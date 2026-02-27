Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.43% from the company’s previous close.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $333.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.93.

Autodesk Stock Up 5.1%

ADSK stock traded up $11.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,412. The company has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $215.01 and a 52 week high of $329.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 52.06%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 98.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the software company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $466,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $861,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting Autodesk this week:

Q4 beat and strong guidance — Autodesk reported EPS of $2.85 and revenue of $1.96B (up ~19% YoY), topping estimates; management set FY2027 EPS guidance of $12.29–$12.56 and Q1 EPS of $2.82–$2.86, both well above Street expectations. This combination of beats plus strong forward guidance is the primary catalyst supporting the stock’s rise. Positive Sentiment: AI strategy highlighted on the call — Management and recent transcripts emphasize rollout of AI capabilities (frontier + proprietary models focused on 3D design), which investors see as a durable growth and margin expansion lever. Earnings Call Transcript

AI strategy highlighted on the call — Management and recent transcripts emphasize rollout of AI capabilities (frontier + proprietary models focused on 3D design), which investors see as a durable growth and margin expansion lever. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support persists — William Blair maintained a Buy rating today, citing conservative growth outlook plus strong AI positioning that supports upside. Continued buy ratings add conviction for investors. TipRanks: William Blair Maintains Buy

Analyst support persists — William Blair maintained a Buy rating today, citing conservative growth outlook plus strong AI positioning that supports upside. Continued buy ratings add conviction for investors. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG trims price target but keeps Buy — BTIG cut its target from $365 to $300 (still a material upside vs. current levels) while retaining a Buy rating; this reduces some upside expectations but keeps analyst support intact. Benzinga: BTIG Lowers Price Target

BTIG trims price target but keeps Buy — BTIG cut its target from $365 to $300 (still a material upside vs. current levels) while retaining a Buy rating; this reduces some upside expectations but keeps analyst support intact. Neutral Sentiment: Other PT moves — Rosenblatt lowered its price target to $330; continued PT adjustments reflect differing views on valuation but haven’t led to broad downgrades. AmericanBankingNews: Rosenblatt Lowers PT

Other PT moves — Rosenblatt lowered its price target to $330; continued PT adjustments reflect differing views on valuation but haven’t led to broad downgrades. Neutral Sentiment: Investor events scheduled — Autodesk will present at investor conferences (Morgan Stanley on March 4); additional investor visibility can help sustain positive momentum if management reinforces guidance and AI road map. PR Newswire: Investor Conferences

Investor events scheduled — Autodesk will present at investor conferences (Morgan Stanley on March 4); additional investor visibility can help sustain positive momentum if management reinforces guidance and AI road map. Negative Sentiment: Rising short interest — Short interest increased materially in February (reports show ~6.4M shares short, ~3% of float), which can add downward pressure or create volatility if sentiment shifts. (No link provided)

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

