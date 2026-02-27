Banco Santander S.A. Sells 128,491 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128,491 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $19,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,677,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,345 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,761,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,102,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,093,667,000 after purchasing an additional 662,373 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,261,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,540,000 after buying an additional 390,526 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 33,504.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 389,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,199,000 after buying an additional 388,318 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $92.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.06. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $59.84 and a one year high of $94.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

