Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.43 and last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 151382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCSF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $849.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 33.45%.The company had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

Institutional Trading of Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCSF. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.4% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 51,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE: BCSF) is a closed-end interval fund organized as a specialty finance company. Since commencing operations in March 2017, the company has focused on originating and acquiring debt and equity investments in middle-market companies. It is structured to offer investors access to private credit and special situations strategies that are typically unavailable through traditional public debt markets.

The firm's core business activities include direct lending to U.S.

