Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF (SMIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SMIG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th.

Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of SMIG opened at $31.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.86. Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $31.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,338,000.

About Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF

The AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small\u002FMid Cap Income Growth ETF (SMIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US mid and small-cap companies that selects and weights securities based on the advisers assessment. SMIG was launched on Aug 25, 2021 and is managed by AAM.

