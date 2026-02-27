Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Patrick Smith Sells 10,000 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.24, for a total value of $5,002,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,090,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,240,339.28. This represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $550.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $538.95 and its 200-day moving average is $627.46. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52-week low of $396.41 and a 52-week high of $885.91. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.97, a PEG ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $796.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.29 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

More Axon Enterprise News

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

Here are the key news stories impacting Axon Enterprise this week:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 25,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,314,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,684,217,000 after buying an additional 376,904 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 184,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,349,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the period. BIT Capital GmbH increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 3,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $860.00 to $735.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Axon Enterprise from $753.00 to $690.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $742.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company’s hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.