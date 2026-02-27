Axis Capital Holdings Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:AXS)

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Axis Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Axis Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Axis Capital to earn $12.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Shares of AXS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.67. The stock had a trading volume of 90,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,351. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Axis Capital has a fifty-two week low of $84.81 and a fifty-two week high of $110.34.

About Axis Capital

Axis Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.28. Axis Capital had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axis Capital will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

