Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Avingtrans (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 14.80 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Avingtrans had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 2.68%.
Avingtrans Stock Performance
Shares of Avingtrans stock opened at GBX 566.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69. Avingtrans has a 52 week low of GBX 300 and a 52 week high of GBX 615. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 543.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 500.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £188.44 million, a P/E ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.52.
Avingtrans Company Profile
Avingtrans designs, manufactures and supplies original equipment, systems and associated aftermarket services to the energy, medical and industrial markets worldwide.
The Group has ten business units organised into three operating divisions: the Energy Divisions comprising Engineered Pumps & Motors (EPM) and Process Solutions & Rotating Equipment (PSRE) and the Medical Division.
