AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $4,125.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Evercore from $4,100.00 to $4,125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,650.00 target price (down from $4,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $4,811.00 to $4,268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,280.63.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $54.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,714.14. 4,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,760. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,587.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,833.70. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $3,210.72 and a 1-year high of $4,388.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $31.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $32.69 by ($1.65). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.78%.The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $32.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, Director Michael A. George purchased 145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,398.13 per share, for a total transaction of $492,728.85. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 566 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,341.58. This represents a 34.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,295.00, for a total transaction of $823,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,665. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 347 shares of company stock worth $1,179,256 and have sold 9,447 shares worth $34,179,923. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. BDFS Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $526,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Titan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $1,621,000. Finally, Clear Retirement Advice LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc (NYSE: AZO) is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do‑it‑yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

