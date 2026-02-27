Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (NASDAQ:AZI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (NASDAQ:AZI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 36,572 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the January 29th total of 227,985 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,615,115 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,615,115 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995,616. Autozi Internet Technology has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71.

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) (NASDAQ:AZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.46 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Autozi Internet Technology (Global) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Autozi Internet Technology (Global) in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Autozi Internet Technology (Global) has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Company Profile

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides professional one-stop automotive products and services through online and offline channels in the People’s Republic of China. It sells new cars, and auto parts and accessories, as well as offers automotive insurance related services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, China.

