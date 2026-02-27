Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $390.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $333.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure boosted their target price on Autodesk from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.39.

Autodesk stock opened at $233.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.14. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $215.01 and a fifty-two week high of $329.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. Autodesk had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 16.09%.The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,493,167 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,362,192,000 after purchasing an additional 78,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,157,826 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,006,818,000 after buying an additional 70,053 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,831,447 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,805,241,000 after acquiring an additional 88,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,677,404,000 after acquiring an additional 123,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Autodesk by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,544,520 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,125,988,000 after purchasing an additional 564,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk reported EPS of $2.85 and revenue of $1.96B (up ~19% YoY), topping estimates; management set FY2027 EPS guidance of $12.29–$12.56 and Q1 EPS of $2.82–$2.86, both well above Street expectations. This combination of beats plus strong forward guidance is the primary catalyst supporting the stock's rise.

Management and recent transcripts emphasize rollout of AI capabilities (frontier + proprietary models focused on 3D design), which investors see as a durable growth and margin expansion lever.

William Blair maintained a Buy rating today, citing conservative growth outlook plus strong AI positioning that supports upside. Continued buy ratings add conviction for investors.

BTIG cut its target from $365 to $300 (still a material upside vs. current levels) while retaining a Buy rating; this reduces some upside expectations but keeps analyst support intact.

Rosenblatt lowered its price target to $330; continued PT adjustments reflect differing views on valuation but haven't led to broad downgrades.

Autodesk will present at investor conferences (Morgan Stanley on March 4); additional investor visibility can help sustain positive momentum if management reinforces guidance and AI road map.

Short interest increased materially in February (reports show ~6.4M shares short, ~3% of float), which can add downward pressure or create volatility if sentiment shifts.

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

