Austin Engineering Limited (ASX:ANG) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.00

Austin Engineering Limited (ASX:ANG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 150.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 15th.
Austin Engineering Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $294.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Austin Engineering Company Profile
