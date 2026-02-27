Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 141,651 shares, a growth of 1,011.1% from the January 29th total of 12,749 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASTVF opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.30. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile

Austevoll Seafood ASA is a Norway‐based integrated seafood company engaged in the harvesting, farming, processing and marketing of seafood products. Headquartered in Austevoll, the company operates across multiple segments, including pelagic fishing, whitefish capture, salmon farming and production of feed. Its portfolio spans fresh and frozen fish products, omega-3 oils, fishmeal, and value-added seafood items supplied to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

In its pelagic division, Austevoll Seafood targets species such as herring, blue whiting and mackerel through a modern fleet of purse seiners and trawlers operating primarily in the Northeast Atlantic.

