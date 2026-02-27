Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ashoka India Equity Investment had a net margin of 82.47% and a return on equity of 26.35%.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Price Performance

LON AIE traded down GBX 0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 248.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,032. The firm has a market capitalization of £420.76 million, a P/E ratio of -388.28 and a beta of 0.50. Ashoka India Equity Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 221.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 290. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 257.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 266.46.

Get Ashoka India Equity Investment alerts:

Ashoka India Equity Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ASHOKA INDIA EQUITY INVESTMENT TRUST IS A HIGH CONVICTION, LONG-ONLY INVESTMENT TRUST, INVESTING MAINLY IN SECURITIES LISTED IN INDIA AND LISTED SECURITIES OF COMPANIES WITH A SIGNIFICANT PRESENCE IN INDIA

Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.