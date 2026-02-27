Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.170-0.230 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.0 million-$145.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.4 million.
Arlo Technologies Trading Up 27.8%
Shares of Arlo Technologies stock traded up $3.43 on Friday, reaching $15.77. 1,595,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 528.28 and a beta of 1.66. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.33.
ARLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered Arlo Technologies from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Arlo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
In related news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 31,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $385,992.03. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 552,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,526.50. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 95,326 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $1,171,556.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,011,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,428,729.52. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 684,286 shares of company stock worth $9,202,544 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Arlo reported record subscription and services growth, ~30% ARR growth and a material improvement in non‑GAAP gross margins, which management called a driver of improved profitability. Arlo Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results beat Street estimates: EPS $0.22 vs. consensus $0.16 and revenue $141.3M vs. ~$135.6M, with revenue up ~16% year-over-year — a headline beat that likely fueled the rally. Arlo Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot / MarketBeat
- Positive Sentiment: Management raised Q1 2026 guidance: EPS $0.170–0.230 (vs. consensus $0.120) and revenue $135M–$145M (vs. consensus ~$132.4M), signaling confidence in ongoing revenue and margin momentum. Arlo Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Preview pieces and analyst notes laid out expectations and key metrics investors should watch entering the print (subscription ARR, hardware mix, gross margin cadence). Useful for context but not new catalysts. What To Expect From Arlo Technologies’s (ARLO) Q4 Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call highlights and the full transcript provide management comments on strategy (privacy-edge offerings, subscription upsell) that clarify the growth plan but add no surprise items beyond the press release. Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Revenue and Strategic …
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst pieces examine whether Arlo’s privacy-edge and subscription strategy can sustain higher ARPU and margins — important for forward multiple but inherently uncertain. Arlo Technologies earnings up next: Can privacy edge pay off?
- Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat, trailing profitability metrics remain modest (ROE ~2%, net margin under 1%) and the stock trades at a high P/E, leaving valuation and sustained margin expansion as key risks if subscription growth slows. Arlo Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot / MarketBeat
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arlo Technologies
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 42.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $86,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 1,682.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.
Arlo Technologies, Inc (NYSE: ARLO) is a provider of smart home security products and services designed for residential and small business customers. The company offers a portfolio of wireless and Wi-Fi-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, smart lighting solutions, and associated accessories. Arlo integrates advanced video analytics, motion detection, cloud storage, and two-way audio capabilities to deliver end-to-end security and monitoring solutions accessible through mobile applications and web interfaces.
Founded as a division of Netgear, Inc in 2014 and spun off as an independent public company in 2018, Arlo Technologies has established a presence in North America, Europe, Australia and parts of Asia.
