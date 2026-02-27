Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.170-0.230 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.0 million-$145.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.4 million.

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 27.8%

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock traded up $3.43 on Friday, reaching $15.77. 1,595,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 528.28 and a beta of 1.66. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered Arlo Technologies from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Arlo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 31,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $385,992.03. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 552,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,526.50. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 95,326 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $1,171,556.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,011,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,428,729.52. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 684,286 shares of company stock worth $9,202,544 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 42.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $86,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 1,682.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc (NYSE: ARLO) is a provider of smart home security products and services designed for residential and small business customers. The company offers a portfolio of wireless and Wi-Fi-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, smart lighting solutions, and associated accessories. Arlo integrates advanced video analytics, motion detection, cloud storage, and two-way audio capabilities to deliver end-to-end security and monitoring solutions accessible through mobile applications and web interfaces.

Founded as a division of Netgear, Inc in 2014 and spun off as an independent public company in 2018, Arlo Technologies has established a presence in North America, Europe, Australia and parts of Asia.

