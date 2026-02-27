argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given New $940.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $915.00 to $940.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on argenex from $1,124.00 to $1,091.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of argenex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of argenex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of argenex from $1,070.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of argenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, argenex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $991.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $771.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $828.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $809.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.37. argenex has a 52 week low of $510.05 and a 52 week high of $934.62.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. argenex had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 41.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that argenex will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of argenex by 20,977.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 778,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,772,000 after buying an additional 774,916 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in argenex by 2,046.6% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 356,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,110,000 after acquiring an additional 340,245 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in argenex by 390.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 416,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,178,000 after acquiring an additional 331,489 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in argenex by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 729,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,408,000 after acquiring an additional 324,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in argenex by 570.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 294,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,961,000 after purchasing an additional 250,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for severe autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases. The company uses its proprietary SIMPLE Antibody platform to generate differentiated antibodies and engineered Fc regions, and it pursues mechanisms that modulate the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce pathogenic IgG levels. Argenx’s research and development activities span target identification, preclinical development and late-stage clinical programs aimed at addressing unmet needs in immunology.

The company’s lead product, efgartigimod (marketed as Vyvgart), is an FcRn antagonist developed to reduce circulating IgG antibodies and treat IgG-mediated disorders.

