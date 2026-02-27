argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given New $1,247.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,317.00 to $1,247.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of argenex from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on argenex from $800.00 to $1,146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of argenex in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research upgraded argenex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on argenex from $820.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,001.17.

Get argenex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on argenex

argenex Stock Up 0.9%

ARGX traded up $6.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $778.11. The company had a trading volume of 218,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,582. The business has a 50-day moving average of $828.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $809.87. argenex has a 1 year low of $510.05 and a 1 year high of $934.62. The company has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.37.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. argenex had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 41.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that argenex will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in argenex by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of argenex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in argenex during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in argenex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about argenex

Here are the key news stories impacting argenex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — argenx reported $8.02 EPS vs. $6.05 consensus and $1.32B revenue vs. $1.30B est; strong margins and ROE underline profitability and drove investor optimism. Listen to Conference Call / Press Release

Q4 results beat expectations — argenx reported $8.02 EPS vs. $6.05 consensus and $1.32B revenue vs. $1.30B est; strong margins and ROE underline profitability and drove investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: Positive Phase 3 ADAPT OCULUS topline for VYVGART in ocular MG — the study met its primary endpoint (p=0.012); results support a planned sBLA to expand the label, which materially increases commercial upside. argenx Announces Positive Topline Results

Positive Phase 3 ADAPT OCULUS topline for VYVGART in ocular MG — the study met its primary endpoint (p=0.012); results support a planned sBLA to expand the label, which materially increases commercial upside. Positive Sentiment: Robust FY2025 sales and growth — company reported $1.3B Q4 and $4.2B full-year product net sales (≈90% YoY growth), supporting revenue trajectory and valuation narratives. Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

Robust FY2025 sales and growth — company reported $1.3B Q4 and $4.2B full-year product net sales (≈90% YoY growth), supporting revenue trajectory and valuation narratives. Positive Sentiment: Analyst price-target upgrades — Citizens JMP raised its PT to $944 and kept a market‑outperform view, signaling ~20%+ upside and reinforcing buy-side momentum. Benzinga

Analyst price-target upgrades — Citizens JMP raised its PT to $944 and kept a market‑outperform view, signaling ~20%+ upside and reinforcing buy-side momentum. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright also raised its PT to $940 and maintains a buy rating, adding further sell‑side support for the rally. Benzinga

HC Wainwright also raised its PT to $940 and maintains a buy rating, adding further sell‑side support for the rally. Neutral Sentiment: Robert W. Baird nudged its PT to $867 but kept a “neutral” rating — a modest signal versus the more bullish raises, so impact is mixed. Benzinga

Robert W. Baird nudged its PT to $867 but kept a “neutral” rating — a modest signal versus the more bullish raises, so impact is mixed. Neutral Sentiment: Company provided standard earnings materials (press release, slide deck, call transcript) for the quarter — useful for modeling but not new directional news. View Press Release / Slide Deck

Company provided standard earnings materials (press release, slide deck, call transcript) for the quarter — useful for modeling but not new directional news. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data in the feed shows zero/NaN entries (likely reporting noise) and indicates no clear short-pressure signal. Benzinga Short Interest

Short-interest data in the feed shows zero/NaN entries (likely reporting noise) and indicates no clear short-pressure signal. Negative Sentiment: Guggenheim trimmed its PT from $1,160 to $1,120 — still a large implied upside and a buy rating, but the downward revision may temper some momentum among more price‑sensitive investors. Benzinga

About argenex

(Get Free Report)

argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for severe autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases. The company uses its proprietary SIMPLE Antibody platform to generate differentiated antibodies and engineered Fc regions, and it pursues mechanisms that modulate the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce pathogenic IgG levels. Argenx’s research and development activities span target identification, preclinical development and late-stage clinical programs aimed at addressing unmet needs in immunology.

The company’s lead product, efgartigimod (marketed as Vyvgart), is an FcRn antagonist developed to reduce circulating IgG antibodies and treat IgG-mediated disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for argenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.