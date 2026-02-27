Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Stock Price Up 6.2% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.8950. 864,529 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,203,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative return on equity of 58.16% and a net margin of 0.30%.The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is presently -4,000.00%.

Q4 beat — AMBP reported $0.03 EPS vs. $0.02 expected and revenue of $1.35B (vs. $1.29B est.), with revenue up ~12.6% YoY. This beat supports near-term sentiment on growth and execution.

Dividend declared — the board approved a $0.10 quarterly interim dividend (ex-div March 12, pay March 26), implying an ~8.7% yield, which can attract income-focused investors and support the share price.

Full-year / call highlights point to strong EBITDA growth — management commentary and the earnings presentation emphasized margin/EBITDA improvement, reinforcing the beat and outlook.

Regulatory/controls update — AMBP filed its 2025 audited results and confirmed effective internal controls, reducing governance/financial reporting uncertainty.

Investor materials released — the company posted its press release, slide deck and conference call materials for Q4/2025 (useful for deeper diligence but already priced in).

Earnings presentation available on Seeking Alpha — useful detail for modeling but not new incremental news beyond results and guidance.

Profitability/returns remain a concern — despite the beat, AMBP still reports very thin net margins and a negative return on equity; the company's trailing metrics (negative P/E and low net margin) can cap valuation upside until consistent earnings improvement is sustained.

Here are the key news stories impacting Ardagh Metal Packaging this week:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $4.30 target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arini Captial Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $46,109,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3,867.0% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,546,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456,833 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 603.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,357,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,889 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,834,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -489.50, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.56.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE: AMBP) is a global supplier of metal packaging solutions, specializing in the production of steel and aluminum beverage cans, food cans and ends. As a segment of the Ardagh Group, the company supports a broad range of food and beverage customers, including soft drink and craft beer producers, as well as food manufacturers requiring durable, recyclable packaging. Its product portfolio encompasses two‐piece and three‐piece cans, a variety of can ends and closures, and value‐added services such as custom lithography and decorating.

The company operates a network of manufacturing plants across North America and Europe, serving both regional and multinational clients.

