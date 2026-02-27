Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.46 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

ACA traded down $19.20 on Friday, reaching $108.30. 491,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,826. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arcosa has a one year low of $68.11 and a one year high of $131.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Arcosa from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arcosa in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in Arcosa by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 77.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 200.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and profitability rebound — Arcosa reported $1.15 EPS vs. consensus $0.95 and swung to positive net income ($52.1M) after a prior-year loss; revenue was up ~7.6% YoY, showing operational improvement. Arcosa Q4 / MarketBeat

Q4 earnings beat and profitability rebound — Arcosa reported $1.15 EPS vs. consensus $0.95 and swung to positive net income ($52.1M) after a prior-year loss; revenue was up ~7.6% YoY, showing operational improvement. Positive Sentiment: Proceeds from divestiture — Arcosa agreed to sell its barge business to Wynnchurch Capital for $450M, which should improve cash/deleveraging flexibility and can be used for buybacks, debt paydown or reinvestment. MarineLog – Barge Sale

Proceeds from divestiture — Arcosa agreed to sell its barge business to Wynnchurch Capital for $450M, which should improve cash/deleveraging flexibility and can be used for buybacks, debt paydown or reinvestment. Positive Sentiment: FY-2026 revenue guidance roughly in line with Street — management gave a revenue range around $3.0B–$3.1B, consistent with analyst expectations, signalling steady top-line outlook for the year. BusinessWire – Q4 Results

FY-2026 revenue guidance roughly in line with Street — management gave a revenue range around $3.0B–$3.1B, consistent with analyst expectations, signalling steady top-line outlook for the year. Neutral Sentiment: Management materials and conference call available — slides and call transcript provide detail on segment dynamics (utility demand, construction activity) for investors who want to parse margin drivers. Q4 Slide Deck

Management materials and conference call available — slides and call transcript provide detail on segment dynamics (utility demand, construction activity) for investors who want to parse margin drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst write-ups and metric deep-dives available — coverage (Zacks, Investing.com) highlights demand strength in utilities and other end markets, offering more granular context for results. Zacks – Key Metrics

Analyst write-ups and metric deep-dives available — coverage (Zacks, Investing.com) highlights demand strength in utilities and other end markets, offering more granular context for results. Negative Sentiment: Slight revenue miss and guidance clarity — Q4 revenue was $716.7M vs. a ~$719.5M consensus, and the company’s EPS guidance detail was limited in the initial release, which likely disappointed some investors and contributed to near-term selling pressure. Zacks – Earnings Summary

Arcosa, Inc (NYSE: ACA) is a Dallas‐based industrial company that was formed through the spin‐off of Trinity Industries’ construction products business in 2018. Since its inception, Arcosa has focused on the manufacture and sale of critical infrastructure components, serving a diverse set of end markets including transportation, construction and energy.

The company’s Construction Products segment produces a broad range of highway safety products, such as guardrail systems, sign supports and crash cushions, as well as aggregates and ready‐mix concrete.

