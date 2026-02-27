AppLovin Corporation $APP Shares Bought by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 431.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,829 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $37,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 39.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,954,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051,663 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $951,541,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,456,108,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in AppLovin by 55.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,886,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AppLovin by 51.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,135,000 after purchasing an additional 504,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.32, for a total transaction of $103,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,402.28. This represents a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total value of $5,000,102.17. Following the sale, the insider owned 277,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,097,294.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 13.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $444.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $545.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $570.96. AppLovin Corporation has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $745.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 57.42% and a return on equity of 245.64%. AppLovin’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AppLovin from $425.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $740.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AppLovin from $735.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on AppLovin from $465.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $771.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $651.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APP

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.