Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after B. Riley Financial upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a neutral rating. B. Riley Financial now has a $54.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00. Applied Optoelectronics traded as high as $63.60 and last traded at $74.3660, with a volume of 495830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.69.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities set a $45.00 price objective on Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $43.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

In related news, insider David C. Kuo sold 17,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $876,319.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 111,663 shares in the company, valued at $5,602,132.71. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 11,693 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $587,573.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 290,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,575,012.50. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,520 shares of company stock worth $3,080,367. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 10.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 175.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 497.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company’s core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company’s product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

