Apple Inc. $AAPL Stock Holdings Raised by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,522 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,125 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.4% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $57,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. AGP Franklin LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 21,363 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 90,548 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank set a $330.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.41.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $272.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.95. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $288.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 13.15%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

