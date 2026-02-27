AON (NYSE:AON) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $397.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $398.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.27% from the stock’s current price.

AON has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AON from $433.00 to $406.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AON from $402.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $408.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of AON in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.00.

Get AON alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

AON Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of AON stock opened at $330.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.55. AON has a 52 week low of $304.59 and a 52 week high of $412.97. The stock has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.10. AON had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 21.51%.The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AON will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 4,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $319.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,276,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 143,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,651,320. This represents a 2.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.79, for a total value of $1,641,981.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 20,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,550.66. The trade was a 19.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AON by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.