Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR) Releases Earnings Results

Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Anteris Technologies Global had a negative net margin of 3,944.93% and a negative return on equity of 252.71%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

Anteris Technologies Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 268,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,123. Anteris Technologies Global has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $276.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anteris Technologies Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Insider Transactions at Anteris Technologies Global

In other news, major shareholder L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired 5,000,000 shares of Anteris Technologies Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,219,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,013,930.50. This trade represents a 60.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Anteris Technologies Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in Anteris Technologies Global by 143.2% during the third quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 6,838,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,772,000 after buying an additional 4,026,136 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Anteris Technologies Global by 9,958.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,068,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,707 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anteris Technologies Global by 526.9% during the 4th quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,162 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anteris Technologies Global by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,530,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,629,000 after acquiring an additional 612,244 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Anteris Technologies Global by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 745,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 342,711 shares in the last quarter.

About Anteris Technologies Global

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

