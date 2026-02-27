Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Trading 33.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYM – Get Free Report) was up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6 and last traded at GBX 6. Approximately 209,975 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 210,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50.

Anglesey Mining Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.91 million, a PE ratio of -78.88 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.07.

Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 22nd. The mining company reported GBX (1) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Anglesey Mining

Anglesey Mining plc is a UK company engaged in the development of owned and managed mining projects.

Parys Mountain: 100% ownership of the Parys Mountain underground copper-zinc-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, UK where an independent Preliminary Economic Assessment dated January 2021 included a financial model for a 3,000 tpd mining operation with a pre-tax NPV10% of US$120 million, (£96 million), 26% IRR and 12-year mine life.

Grängesberg: 49.75% interest in the Grängesberg iron ore project in Sweden where Anglesey has management rights.

