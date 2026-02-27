Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0798 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is a 16.6% increase from Angel Oak Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Angel Oak Income ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ CARY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,566. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average of $20.95. Angel Oak Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $21.55.
Angel Oak Income ETF Company Profile
