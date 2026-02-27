Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Short Interest Update

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,267,451 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the January 29th total of 4,867,279 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,614,320 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 12,614,320 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 0.7%

SILJ traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.70. 3,026,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,570,557. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $41.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.88. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $103,932,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,572,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,839,000 after acquiring an additional 37,658 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 427.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,147,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,740,000 after purchasing an additional 929,543 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,114,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,832,000 after purchasing an additional 276,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electrum Group LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,126,000.

Key Headlines Impacting Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

Positive Sentiment: Silver’s sharp rally—surpassing $90 at times—has lifted miner sentiment and flows into silver‑linked ETFs, supporting SILJ’s gains. Silver Soars Above $90

Silver’s sharp rally—surpassing $90 at times—has lifted miner sentiment and flows into silver‑linked ETFs, supporting SILJ’s gains. Positive Sentiment: Short interest in SILJ fell ~53% in February (to ~2.27M shares), lowering the overhang of short sellers and reducing mechanical selling risk on further rallies. Short interest report

Short interest in SILJ fell ~53% in February (to ~2.27M shares), lowering the overhang of short sellers and reducing mechanical selling risk on further rallies. Neutral Sentiment: Volatility management by exchanges: headlines about a CME trading halt in silver futures highlight extreme market moves — this can temporarily distort price discovery and volume but also reflects the intensity of the rally. CME silver halt coverage

Volatility management by exchanges: headlines about a CME trading halt in silver futures highlight extreme market moves — this can temporarily distort price discovery and volume but also reflects the intensity of the rally. Neutral Sentiment: Macro drivers (US‑Iran tensions, tariff moves, Fed/US data dynamics) are cited by analysts as the reason for safe‑haven flows; these forces support precious metals but also create uncertainty about how sustainable the move is. Macro-driven forecasts

Macro drivers (US‑Iran tensions, tariff moves, Fed/US data dynamics) are cited by analysts as the reason for safe‑haven flows; these forces support precious metals but also create uncertainty about how sustainable the move is. Negative Sentiment: Unusually large put‑option buying on SILJ (93,732 puts traded recently) and reports of traders buying big put blocks signal hedging or outright bearish positioning that could pressure the ETF if silver retraces. Put options activity

Unusually large put‑option buying on SILJ (93,732 puts traded recently) and reports of traders buying big put blocks signal hedging or outright bearish positioning that could pressure the ETF if silver retraces. Negative Sentiment: Short‑term profit‑taking episodes and intraday silver pullbacks have produced volatility and temporary price dips; traders should expect swings even if the medium‑term trend remains bullish. Profit‑taking pressure

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF this week:

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

