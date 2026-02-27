Amneal Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results and outlined its 2026 outlook, highlighting growth across the business, expanding complex product launches, and continued investment in specialty brands, biosimilars, and GLP-1 manufacturing capacity.

2025 results: revenue growth and margin expansion

Co-CEO Chirag Patel said 2025 was a “defining year” marked by execution and portfolio expansion. Management reported full-year revenue grew 8%, adjusted EBITDA increased 10%, and adjusted EPS rose 43%, marking what the company described as its sixth consecutive year of growth.

CFO Tassos Konidaris said Amneal exceeded its 2025 financial guidance metrics and delivered full-year revenue of $3.0 billion. By segment, Affordable Medicines revenue grew 4%, Specialty grew 19%, and AvKARE grew 12%. Adjusted gross margin expanded by 50 basis points to approximately 43%, while adjusted EBITDA grew to $688 million and adjusted EPS rose to $0.83.

In the fourth quarter, Amneal reported record revenue of $814 million, up 11% year over year. Konidaris said Q4 adjusted EBITDA exceeded $175 million (up 13%) and adjusted EPS was $0.21 (up 75%), aided by lower interest expense following refinancing completed earlier in 2025.

Balance sheet and cash flow updates

Management emphasized progress on deleveraging and refinancing. Konidaris said net leverage declined to 3.5x at the end of 2025, and the company generated operating cash flow of $340 million for the year.

Amneal also refinanced its debt in 2025 and repriced its Term Loan B in January, which Konidaris said reduced the company’s weighted average cost of debt from 10% in 2024 to about 6.8% in 2026 and extended maturities to 2032. Interest expense was $217 million in 2025 compared with $256 million in 2024, with management expecting a further reduction in 2026.

Portfolio execution: complex generics, injectables, and inhalation

Leadership positioned Affordable Medicines as a key near-term growth driver, supported by what it described as a wave of complex and differentiated launches. Chirag Patel said the segment’s 2025 launches are “multi-year value drivers,” and the company expects “meaningful acceleration” in Affordable Medicines revenue growth in 2026 and 2027.

Co-CEO Chintan Patel said Amneal aims to launch 20 to 30 new products per year and noted that 2025 included several late-year approvals and launches across complex generics and injectables. He cited launches and approvals including:

Risperidone extended-release (the company’s first long-acting injectable)

Sodium oxybate

Bimatoprost and cyclosporine ophthalmic products

The first generic for iohexol (Omnipaque) and multiple hospital injectables, including several epinephrine products

Two inhalation products: beclomethasone dipropionate and albuterol sulfate

Chintan Patel said the inhalation approvals mark Amneal’s entry into inhalation as a new growth platform beginning in 2026. He also said the company has 59 ANDAs pending, with 64% classified as complex products, and 52 more products in development, with 94% complex. Amneal plans to file 10 to 15 key complex programs in 2026, including additional injectable and inhalation programs.

On iohexol, executives described a complicated supply chain and a ramp-up dynamic, but said they do not expect extensive competition given manufacturing and supply-chain complexity. Chintan Patel added that by the end of the year the company expects approval for the “missing strength,” and expects to have the full Omnipaque strength portfolio approved. Management said 2026 will be a start, with a more meaningful revenue contribution expected from 2027 onward.

Specialty: CREXONT momentum and Brekiya launch

Amneal highlighted traction for its Parkinson’s therapy CREXONT (referred to as Trexall in portions of management’s prepared remarks), reporting that by the end of 2025 about 23,000 patients were on therapy and the product had exceeded 3% market share about one year post-launch. Management referenced interim Phase 4 real-world data shared in December indicating patients experienced more “good on-time,” less “off-time,” and longer continuous good-on-time intervals.

During Q&A, Chirag Patel said the interim Phase 4 results showed 3.13 hours of additional good-on-time and that 80% of immediate-release patients are converting to CREXONT. Management said it aims to more than double CREXONT revenue in 2026 and set patient goals of reaching 100,000 patients and then 200,000 patients, noting about 700,000 patients are treated with carbidopa/levodopa therapies.

Commercial leadership also addressed persistence and access dynamics. Joe Renda said CREXONT persistence and adherence is surpassing Rytary and continues to improve as more patients initiate therapy. Chirag Patel said the company applied lessons from Rytary regarding pricing and access, noting that a prior issue where roughly 35% of patients could not fill prescriptions due to pricing has been reduced. He described gross-to-net in the category as “about 40%–45%.”

In Q4, Amneal launched Brekiya, which management described as the first and only auto-injector for severe migraine and cluster headache patients, intended to deliver a hospital medication in a ready-to-use format. Renda said the company is roughly 90 days into the launch and is focusing on key migraine treatment centers and key opinion leaders, with early response “beyond expectations.”

2026 guidance: Affordable Medicines acceleration, Specialty flat, AvKARE reset

For 2026, Konidaris guided to total revenue of $3.05 billion to $3.15 billion, representing 1% to 4% growth. The company expects adjusted EBITDA of $720 million to $760 million (5% to 10% growth) and adjusted EPS of $0.93 to $1.03. Management said results are expected to build gradually through the year as new product launches ramp and as launch-related investments—such as those supporting Brekiya—are more front-end loaded.

Segment expectations for 2026 included:

Affordable Medicines: revenue growth of 7% to 8%, supported by what Konidaris called the highest number of recent FDA approvals heading into the year.

revenue growth of 7% to 8%, supported by what Konidaris called the highest number of recent FDA approvals heading into the year. Specialty: approximately flat revenue year over year, as CREXONT growth and other brands are expected to be offset by generic erosion of Rytary.

approximately flat revenue year over year, as CREXONT growth and other brands are expected to be offset by generic erosion of Rytary. AvKARE: revenue of $625 million to $700 million (down from $745 million in 2025), with profitability expected to be flat due to continued emphasis on higher-margin business.

On AvKARE, Konidaris said the company has intentionally reduced lower-margin distribution business and focused more on the government channel. He attributed the 2026 revenue decline in part to additional competition for a significant generic launch that contributed about $100 million of revenue in 2025 (which he described as generic Entresto), calling 2026 a “reset level” before resuming growth in 2027 and beyond.

Amneal also guided to adjusted gross margin of over 44% in 2026, implying approximately 100 basis points of expansion due to mix shift. Operating cash flow is expected to be $325 million to $375 million, with capital expenditures of about $110 million (roughly 3% of revenue). Konidaris noted the company was recently added to the S&P SmallCap 600 index.

Management closed the call emphasizing continued execution across its diversified portfolio, including building toward leadership in injectables, scaling a biosimilars platform, and advancing GLP-1 manufacturing capabilities in collaboration with Pfizer. During Q&A, Chirag Patel said Amneal retains marketing rights for 18 countries—including India and Southeast Asia—under the Pfizer collaboration, and said the partnership is “moving great” as both companies prepare for Phase 3 activities.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a publicly traded integrated healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty pharmaceutical products. The company’s portfolio includes oral solids, injectables, transdermals and biosimilars, serving a broad range of therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, neuroscience, oncology and women’s health. Alongside its generic offerings, Amneal has built a branded portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal development, positioning itself across both high-volume generics and higher-value specialty treatments.

Since its founding in 2002 by brothers Chirag and Chintu Modgil, Amneal has pursued growth through organic investment in research and development as well as targeted M&A.

