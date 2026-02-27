Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Update

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 24,856 shares, a drop of 78.8% from the January 29th total of 117,437 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,990 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 71,990 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Amex Exploration Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMXEF opened at $3.47 on Friday. Amex Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46.

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration (OTCMKTS: AMXEF) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in Quebec. The company targets gold, copper and silver mineralization through systematic geological mapping, geochemical sampling, geophysical surveys and diamond drilling programs.

The company’s flagship asset is the Perron gold project, situated in the heart of the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt. At Perron, Amex has identified multiple high‐grade zones of gold‐copper‐silver mineralization across several distinct target areas, supported by trenching and drilling results.

