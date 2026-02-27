American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.38 and traded as high as $20.14. American Assets Trust shares last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 439,186 shares trading hands.

AAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho set a $19.00 price objective on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

American Assets Trust Trading Up 2.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.38.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.43). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 12.76%.The company had revenue of $110.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.70 million. American Assets Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. American Assets Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 534.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 133,329 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops and manages a diversified portfolio of commercial properties across multiple asset classes. The company's holdings include retail centers, office buildings, multifamily communities and select hotel and resort properties. American Assets Trust pursues an integrated strategy combining proactive redevelopment, leasing initiatives and sustainable design to enhance asset value and drive long-term growth.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in San Diego, California, American Assets Trust has built a presence in key markets along the West Coast and select western U.S.

