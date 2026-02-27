Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.28 EPS

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $1.28, FiscalAI reports. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 18.16%.The firm had revenue of $49.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.62 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Amarin’s conference call:

Get Amarin alerts:

The company struck an exclusive long-term partnership with Recordati to commercialize VAZKEPA across 59 countries, delivering a $25 million upfront payment and up to $150 million in potential milestones while shifting European promotion and commercialization to Recordati to accelerate launches and scale.

The company struck an exclusive long-term partnership with to commercialize VAZKEPA across 59 countries, delivering a $25 million upfront payment and up to $150 million in potential milestones while shifting European promotion and commercialization to Recordati to accelerate launches and scale. Amarin has materially cut costs from its global restructuring—realizing about half of the estimated $70 million in annualized savings by year-end, narrowing Q4 operating losses, generating positive operating cash flow in 2025, and finishing the year with $303 million in cash and no debt.

Amarin has materially cut costs from its global restructuring—realizing about half of the estimated in annualized savings by year-end, narrowing Q4 operating losses, generating positive operating cash flow in 2025, and finishing the year with in cash and no debt. In the U.S., VASCEPA retains market leadership and major managed-care exclusives, but Q4 U.S. revenue fell 7% due to lower net selling price and the company expects typical Q1 volume pressure, so near-term U.S. revenue remains sensitive to pricing and exclusivity dynamics.

In the U.S., VASCEPA retains market leadership and major managed-care exclusives, but Q4 U.S. revenue fell 7% due to lower net selling price and the company expects typical Q1 volume pressure, so near-term U.S. revenue remains sensitive to pricing and exclusivity dynamics. Amarin emphasizes a strong clinical evidence base—supporting 45 abstracts/papers in 2025 and recent REDUCE-IT analyses showing ~25% reduction in major cardiovascular events and fewer hospitalizations—using this data to differentiate VASCEPA versus therapies like fibrates and to support global commercialization.

Amarin Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of AMRN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.09. 7,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,552. Amarin has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amarin

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the second quarter worth $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 1,816.7% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Amarin by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMRN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Amarin presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amarin

About Amarin

(Get Free Report)

Amarin Corporation plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker AMRN. Amarin’s primary mission is to improve cardiovascular outcomes through innovative lipid science and evidence-based therapies.

The company’s flagship product is Vascepa® (icosapent ethyl), a high-purity prescription omega-3 fatty acid approved for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia and as an adjunct to statin therapy to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.