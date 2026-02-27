Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$48.02 and last traded at C$48.13, with a volume of 43048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$47.92.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Scotiabank cut shares of Altius Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$45.50 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Altius Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.26.

In other news, insider Mark Raguz bought 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$43.01 per share, with a total value of C$49,891.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 20,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$871,081.53. The trade was a 6.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Flora Emily Mackay Wood purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$43.15 per share, with a total value of C$43,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 13,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$576,915.50. This represents a 8.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altius’s strategy is to create per share growth through a diversified portfolio of royalty assets that relate to long life, high margin operations. This strategy further provides shareholders with exposures that are well aligned with global growth trends including increasing electricity-based market share within energy usage, global infrastructure build and refurbishment growth, increased EAF based steelmaking, steadily increasing agricultural fertilizer requirements and the enhanced appetite for financial asset diversification through precious metals ownership.

