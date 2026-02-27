ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,472 shares, an increase of 137.5% from the January 29th total of 1,041 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,109 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,109 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ LGRO opened at $39.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average of $40.24. ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $42.59. The company has a market capitalization of $119.11 million, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Get ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF alerts:

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a $0.0481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Company Profile

The Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (LGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US large cap stocks. Holdings are managed based on quantitative analysis and fundamental research, selecting those companies perceived to have favorable growth potential within their market sector. LGRO was launched on Aug 22, 2023 and is issued by SS&C.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.