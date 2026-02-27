Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Up 1.4% – Should You Buy?

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $312.08 and last traded at $311.43. 33,051,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 23,126,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $307.15.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.90.

Alphabet Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $321.43 and a 200-day moving average of $282.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.92, for a total transaction of $9,877,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,818,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,605,814.08. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 933 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.55, for a total transaction of $314,001.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,229.80. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,112,482 shares of company stock valued at $119,145,289. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Ring Mountain Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Certior Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

