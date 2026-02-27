Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14), FiscalAI reports. Alkermes had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Alkermes updated its FY 2026 guidance to -0.798–0.680 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Alkermes’ conference call:

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes reiterates strong 2026 financial guidance with total revenue expected between $1.73B–$1.84B and adjusted EBITDA of $370M–$410M , while emphasizing adjusted EBITDA as more reflective of cash flow despite a GAAP loss driven by acquisition accounting.

and of , while emphasizing adjusted EBITDA as more reflective of cash flow despite a GAAP loss driven by acquisition accounting. The Avadel acquisition is closed and immediately expands Alkermes into sleep medicine via LUMRYZ , which generated ~$279M in 2025 and is forecast to deliver ~$350M–$370M in 2026 (Alkermes expects ~$315M–$335M contribution for the remainder of the year).

is closed and immediately expands Alkermes into sleep medicine via , which generated ~$279M in 2025 and is forecast to deliver ~$350M–$370M in 2026 (Alkermes expects ~$315M–$335M contribution for the remainder of the year). Lead orexin program alixorexton received FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation and is planned to enter global Phase 3 (Brilliance) in narcolepsy this quarter, with three randomized studies (MWT primary) and both once‑daily and split‑dosing regimens included.

received FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation and is planned to enter global Phase 3 (Brilliance) in narcolepsy this quarter, with three randomized studies (MWT primary) and both once‑daily and split‑dosing regimens included. 2026 will feature materially higher non‑cash and one‑time charges — including a ~ $150M inventory step‑up to be expensed as sold, ~$50M transaction costs, and new term debt of $1.525B — contributing to an expected GAAP net loss (~$115M–$135M) and higher net interest expense.

to be expensed as sold, ~$50M transaction costs, and new term debt of — contributing to an expected GAAP net loss (~$115M–$135M) and higher net interest expense. Alkermes is broadening its orexin pipeline beyond narcolepsy, advancing ALKS‑7290 toward Phase 2 in ADHD and ALKS‑4510 toward Phase 2 in MS/Parkinson’s fatigue this year, signaling diversification of future growth opportunities.

Alkermes Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $30.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average is $30.18. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $36.32.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $305,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,118.20. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shane Cooke sold 61,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $2,115,684.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 103,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,430.08. This represents a 37.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last three months, insiders sold 148,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,378. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,472,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,051,000 after purchasing an additional 932,507 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,668,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,571,000 after purchasing an additional 375,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alkermes by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,184,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,064,000 after buying an additional 1,256,377 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alkermes by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,412,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,467,000 after buying an additional 714,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 31.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,853,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,646,000 after buying an additional 679,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Alkermes from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALKS

Key Headlines Impacting Alkermes

Here are the key news stories impacting Alkermes this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $43 and put an “overweight” rating on ALKS, signaling institutional confidence in the medium‑term upside. Wells Fargo PT raise

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $43 and put an “overweight” rating on ALKS, signaling institutional confidence in the medium‑term upside. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada maintained an “outperform” view with a $45 target (slightly trimmed from $47), showing some analysts still see meaningful upside. RBC rating/target

Royal Bank of Canada maintained an “outperform” view with a $45 target (slightly trimmed from $47), showing some analysts still see meaningful upside. Neutral Sentiment: A four‑analyst roundup summarizes differing views on the stock — helpful context but not a clear directional catalyst. Analyst roundup

A four‑analyst roundup summarizes differing views on the stock — helpful context but not a clear directional catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data published for February contains erroneous/zero values (NaN/0 shares) and provides no actionable signal. (Data likely not meaningful.)

Short‑interest data published for February contains erroneous/zero values (NaN/0 shares) and provides no actionable signal. (Data likely not meaningful.) Negative Sentiment: Several outlets report Alkermes missed EPS expectations (reported ~ $0.29 vs. consensus ~$0.43) and the stock fell on that news; mixed press exists about a modest beat in some sources, but the headline takeaway in markets was weakness. Shares down after earnings miss

Several outlets report Alkermes missed EPS expectations (reported ~ $0.29 vs. consensus ~$0.43) and the stock fell on that news; mixed press exists about a modest beat in some sources, but the headline takeaway in markets was weakness. Negative Sentiment: The company set FY‑2026 EPS guidance at approximately -0.80 to -0.68, far below consensus (~+1.63), creating a major near‑term earnings growth disconnect and a primary reason for the negative market reaction. Analysis on weaker results & guidance

The company set FY‑2026 EPS guidance at approximately -0.80 to -0.68, far below consensus (~+1.63), creating a major near‑term earnings growth disconnect and a primary reason for the negative market reaction. Negative Sentiment: Alkermes announced a CEO succession plan, which introduces execution risk and contributed to volatility as investors reassess management continuity amid weak guidance. CEO succession announcement

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines to address unmet needs in the central nervous system (CNS). The company applies its proprietary drug delivery technologies and therapeutic expertise to advance treatments for addiction, schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder and depression. Alkermes’ portfolio includes both commercial products and a pipeline of investigational therapies designed to improve patient outcomes and support long-term disease management.

Alkermes’ commercial franchise features several approved products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.