Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.96 and traded as high as $41.96. Alico shares last traded at $41.49, with a volume of 26,913 shares changing hands.

ALCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alico in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Alico in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Alico Stock Down 0.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 14.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 million. Alico had a negative net margin of 487.45% and a negative return on equity of 101.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alico, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alico in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Alico by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alico by 24.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alico by 24.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Alico by 792.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alico, Inc is an agribusiness and land management company headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida. The company owns and manages over 110,000 acres of land in southwestern Florida, with operations focused on citrus groves, sugarcane production, forestry and other row crops. Alico leverages its extensive land holdings to support integrated agricultural and environmental stewardship practices.

In its citrus division, Alico cultivates and markets fresh oranges for both the retail and processing markets, while its sugarcane segment supplies raw cane to domestic sugar mills.

