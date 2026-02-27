Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,144 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the January 29th total of 27,159 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,609 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,609 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Algernon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, small-molecule therapeutics. The company’s primary strategy centers on repurposing known compounds with established safety profiles to address unmet medical needs, particularly in the realms of pulmonary fibrosis, acute lung injury and central nervous system (CNS) disorders. By leveraging existing pharmacology data, Algernon aims to accelerate its development timelines while managing costs and risks typically associated with early-stage drug discovery.

The lead asset in Algernon’s pipeline is NP-120 (ifenprodil), an orally available small molecule being investigated for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

