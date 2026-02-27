Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, April 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th.

Alerus Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. Alerus Financial has a payout ratio of 35.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alerus Financial to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of ALRS stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.04. The company had a trading volume of 44,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.62 million, a PE ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70. Alerus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $77.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.43 million. Research analysts expect that Alerus Financial will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alerus Financial from $25.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Alerus Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Alerus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alerus Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ALRS) is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. The firm provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products, including deposit accounts, lending solutions and treasury management services for individuals, small businesses and larger corporate clients. Through its community banking network, Alerus emphasizes local decision-making and personalized service to meet the needs of its varied client base.

In addition to traditional banking offerings, Alerus operates a national mortgage origination and servicing platform that delivers home purchase and refinance loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.