aixbt by Virtuals (AIXBT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $19.85 Million

aixbt by Virtuals (AIXBT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One aixbt by Virtuals token can now be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, aixbt by Virtuals has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. aixbt by Virtuals has a market capitalization of $19.85 million and $29.60 million worth of aixbt by Virtuals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get aixbt by Virtuals alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,009.48 or 1.00285595 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,420.48 or 1.00546785 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

aixbt by Virtuals Profile

aixbt by Virtuals was first traded on November 2nd, 2024. aixbt by Virtuals’ total supply is 998,914,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,612,732 tokens. aixbt by Virtuals’ official Twitter account is @aixbt_agent. aixbt by Virtuals’ official website is aixbt.tech. The official message board for aixbt by Virtuals is aixbt.substack.com.

Buying and Selling aixbt by Virtuals

According to CryptoCompare, “aixbt (AIXBT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. aixbt has a current supply of 998,914,867.38413915. The last known price of aixbt is 0.02056981 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 255 active market(s) with $8,118,427.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aixbt.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aixbt by Virtuals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aixbt by Virtuals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aixbt by Virtuals using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aixbt by Virtuals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aixbt by Virtuals and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.